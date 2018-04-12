BBNaija 2018 Day 73: Housemates Participate In The Airtel's Goals Challenge - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 73: Housemates Participate In The Airtel’s Goals Challenge – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
#BBNaija 2018 Day 73: Housemates Participate In The Airtel's Goals Challenge
360Nobs.com
True to the week's theme, Big brother decided to stretch the dimensions a little bit more and had the #bbnaija Housemates participate in a special challenge that would see 8 different Nigerian primary schools being lent a helping hand, courtesy of …
BBNaija: Anto Wins Airtel Prize For Auchi Primary School
#BBNaija 2018 News & Update 3 On 12/4/2018 For: Tobi & Cee-c
