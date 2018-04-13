BBNaija 2018 Day 74: Eviction Fever Hits The House — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 74: Eviction Fever Hits The House

With the weekend fast approaching, Anto and Khloe stole some time away from their fellow #bbnaija Housemates, to discuss what the possible outcome of Sunday night’s Live Eviction Show might be.

The two are Nominated for possible Eviction alongside Lolu, Cee-C and Miracle and will be going toe-to-toe for a coveted spot in the eagerly anticipated #bbnaija Finale.

This is not the first time they have found themselves with one foot outside the door. Luckily, the last time it happened, they were given another shot at the game via #BBBringBack.

Anto, in particular, seemed stressed at the prospect of possibly going back home empty-handed, but quickly got her confidence back. After gathering all the good vibes she could muster, Khloe put it all into perspective and reckoned finishing in the Top 3 is a prize on its own.

Khloe and Anto’s private conversation seemed to draw the attention of a curious Nina – and with a quick nod in their direction, the other half of Miracle asked her beau what the two were up to. Miracle however, seemed interested in only the plate of food he was wolfing down with fervour.

A while later, Lolu, who has also been thinking about his future outside the #bbnaija House, advised Anto to get a lawyer because of all the opportunies that may be presented to them when they finally make their exit.

Only Tobi, Nina and Head Of House Alex are safe from possible Eviction this week, except if Big Brother decides to throw some spanners in the works.

Which of the #bbnaija housemates do you think will survive the looming evictions?

