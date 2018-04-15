BBNaija 2018 Day 76: A Look Back At the Aftermaths Of The Saturday Night Parties — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 76: A Look Back At the Aftermaths Of The Saturday Night Parties

With only two Saturday parties left in this season of #bbnaija, let us take a moment to reminisce on the housemates and the things that will be missed most about the Doube Wahala parties.

Whether it was quarrels or playing games, the #bbnaija Housemates really took it to them in making sure we enjoyed the parties and what came after, as much as they did.

Each Saturday, the #bbnaija Housemates have made it a point to look good in the outfits they were given. Together with their perfect make up, the ladies drove the wheel and took us to envy land, all making it an effortless task. The guys on the other side, have brought boyfriend goals whether with their traditional outfits or just plain pyjamas.

Taking a look back, it is evident that it’s been a roller coaster ride for the #bbnaija Housemates and at some point after a few sips on ‘Victoria’s tears’ some have had moments that they’re rather just sweep under the rug.

Remember the moments between Cee-C and Tobi in the beginning where they would just cuddle after the party and dish out couple’s goals everywhere?

How about the time when Nina and Alex had taken beer for the first time? When all Alex could think of was Leo?

It was all fun and nice but time changed and the wheel turned and all that would come of the Saturday parties would be quarrels, arguments and insults.

Furthermore, how can we forget the vomits from Rico Swavey and Alex? At least they had solid friendships in the #bbnaija House and they were well taken care of.

No person is as honest as a drunk person and out of the games they played after the parties, nothing came out of the #bbnaija Housemates except sincere honesty.

Truth or dare was one of their favourite in the beginning and it made them open up about each other more. And somehow they learned a few things about one another.

However, with all that said, the Big Brother Naija Double wahala Housemates really made Saturday Nights parties a thing to look forward to.

