BBNaija 2018 Day 76: DJ Lambo Brings Fire To The Party — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 76: DJ Lambo Brings Fire To The Party

As soon as the #bbnaija Housemates stepped into the party room, they eere welcomed with a slow paced music by DJ Lambo, who was only setting the tone for the night. Her compilation soon had the #bbnaija Housemates singing along to almost each and every song.

Even though their party clothes didn’t come through, that didn’t derail them from their party mode and instead they wore their best and hit the dance floor.

The DJ had the #bbnaija Housemates on their feet and the only time they had to catch their breaths was when refilling their cold beverages.

It was a competition of dance moves among the Housemates and of course Alex led with her undiluted dance moves, that ensured she remained the queen of the dancefloor.

Additionally, Nina appeared to be having the best time of her life and all this was visible in her dancing while Anto took turns showing some nice dance moves before shying away from the dance floor.

Alex as usual, was the heart of the party, dancing the night away like there’s no tomorrow. However, it became interesting to see Lolu and her on a head to head situation on the dance floor which ended up in the other #bbnaija housemates joining in.

Also, Alex stole a lot of moments and was zoning all alone on the dance floor but mostly her fellow Housemates looked onto her for ques as to when to change to the next dance move.

It was a pretty entertaining night that saw the #bbnaija housemates have the fun of their lives.

