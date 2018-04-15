BBNaija 2018 Day 76: Misplaced Feelings And Priorities — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 76: Misplaced Feelings And Priorities

Alex’s intervention seems to have done nothing more than have Tobi and Cee-C bluntly talking about their situationship and how it all blew out of proportion in the #bbnaija house, even though it seems like the two have crossed the thin line, making their relationship irreparable.

According to the other #bbnaija Housemates, Cee-C has done a bad job trying to hide just how bothered she really is by all the sourness between her and Tobi. Her references, no matter how blatantly disrespectful are enough evidence to prove the other Housemates’ right that their relationship is not yet over.

However, Tobi seems to either be hiding it well or really did lose interest in pursuing anything with Cee-C. Whatever the case may be, he seems to have moved on rather swiftly.

Thanks to their dice game, Cee-C and her new found friend, Khloe went on to talk about Tobi’s relationship with Alex. Still putting up the unbothered front, Cee-C failed to hide her feelings towards this friendship and threw in the fact that Alex thrives on drawing people in by playing the pity card.

She also made mention of how she’d warned Tobi not to bother coming back to her when he’s done with Alex.

While Tobi is managing their situation well enough, he too seems to find interest in any conversation revolving around him and Cee-C. Earlier yesterday, Alex spilt the beans on how she and the other #bbnaija housemates thought Cee-C still jad feelings for him and how they had noticed stolen glances.

While the truth may be a relative phenomenon when it comes to feelings, Cee-C and Tobi seem to be holding onto to something and only they can reveal whether it’s resentment or longing. We only hope this is revealed before the end of the season.

