BBNaija 2018 Day 76: Reekado Banks For The Live Shows! — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 76: Reekado Banks For The Live Shows!

As the end of yet another electrifying season of #bbnaija draws near, it is only right for the big brother naija show to have some of the coolest kids in the African musical sphere grace the stage.

This weeks live show will see Reekado Banks’ set the #bbnaija stage on fire with his rhythmically intoxicating music.

Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, a 24 year University of Lagos graduate seems to have been born with music and the arts, and thanks to having always been surrounded by music courtesy of his producer brother and gospel singer Sister, he developed his own sound and carved his own journey going forward.

The name Reekado Banks was derived by combining two names that mean ‘wealthy strong ruler’ when loosely translated. This name appears to be quite fitting, considering the amount of success he’s had thanks to his contractual affiliations with giant label ‘Mavin records’ that came about as a result of the songs sent to the label by his Brother.

Having been awarded ‘rookie of the year’ at the Hip Hop world awards in 2014 and weighing in on the number 10 spot on the Billboard world album music, Reekado Banks continues to be a musical force taking Africa and the world by storm.

The young sensation will be performing two of his hit songs ‘Like’ featuring label colleague Tiwa Savage and ‘pull-up’ on the #bbnaija stage. These Two numbers will sure pull everyone into a trance and have us dancing through the #bbnaija Live Show.

