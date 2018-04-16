BBNaija 2018 Day 77: Why More Female Housemates Survived Eviction — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 77: Why More Female Housemates Survived Eviction

Asides the fact that females are known to have a longer life expectancy thanks to finding the most pleasure in curating calorie-free diets, colour-coded living spaces, makeup on fleek and choosing patterns appealing to the eye instead of deriving fixes from jumping off cliffs and drag-racing, women tend to outdo men on a lot of fronts and the #bbnaija house is no different.

The #bbnaija Game started on a rather noisy note when not one but two Xs marked the spot. With 20 Housemates battling it out for both the gold and the glory.

One group was bound to bag the turf advantages; ‘turf’ not because any of them were familiar with the dynamics, but because of having greater chances of holding their own; nibbling on crumbs and dust if need be.

Furthermore, almost all the quarrels in the #bbnaija House were sourced from the girls, fed by the girls and very seldom buried by the girls. This of course sky rocketed the amount of pressure exerted in the House, prompting everyone to draw out their weapons while fake smiling; having the viewers anticipate when the next rounds of fight would be.

Moreover, very seldom did we hear any of the guys raising their voices and blurting out on each other’s flaws for the entire Household to take note. However when it came to the girls, it was an entirely different story.

The males of the #bbnaija house need to be appreciated for their resilience because they definitely came in hard strategically and put in the physical work that saw them tallying high up with the Head of House wins, Task victories and Arena Millions.

However, survival remains the ultimate goal of the #bbnaija game and those ropes are held securely by the girls.

