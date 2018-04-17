BBNaija 2018 Day 78: Housemates Charged With Role Play — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 78: Housemates Charged With Role Play

The #bbnaija Housemates were informed on day 77 that they lost their wager but Big Brother has given them an opportunity to avoid starvation in their final week in the House.

Each remaining day in the #bbnaija house will produce a different challenge and unlike previously, the rewards will not be in the form of BBNairas or shopping privileges but will be whatever Biggie feels they deserve.

Their performances in the challenge will determine if they deserve a reward or not and day 78 saw them kick things off with a role playing task.

The #bbnaija Housemates were given a mystery hat to pick out names of the people they’d be impersonating and at the sound of the buzzer were required to start their roles.

Miracle picked out Joseph Yobo and has been with the ball since while Nina, Alex and Tobi had to impersonate other evicted #bbnaija Housemates.

In the first round, Nina had to impersonate Dee-One, Tobi had to pull an Ifu Innada which he mimicked from the accent to the walk while Alex had to imitate her former rival, Khloe.

Cee-C on the other hand refused to let others know of who she had picked and after a while asking her she decided to just be quiet and make herself something to eat.

However, Biggie clearly stated in the Brief that during the period of the challenge, the #bbnaija Housemates were not allowed to be quiey at any time for more than five minutes. Additionally, the brief also made it clear that Housemates are not allowed to have an alone time nor is sleeping permitted.

The task is supposed to bring the unity in the #bbnaija House and the Housemates are required to work together, but it seems that is asking for too much from them, if their actions are anything to go by.

