BBNaija 2018 Day 78: Tears As The House Gets Colder For Cee-C — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 78: Tears As The House Gets Colder For Cee-C

With only six days to go before the eagerly anticipated #BBNaija Finale, some of the Housemates are feeling the heat more than others. One Housemate in particular, seems to be feeling it more than the others.

Since Day 1, Cee-C has clashed with a number of her fellow #bbnaija Housemates and it seems the time for reckoning is here. From fiery fights over food, to full on fall-outs with love interests, Cee-Cee’s journey has been as colourful as they come.

However, as the number of housemates continue to dwindle courtesy of Evictions week after week, so have her allies.

Last night, Lolu, Anto and Khloe were evicted from the #bbnaija house, leaving Cee-C to “roll solo”. As soon as she walked back into the House after the Eviction Show last night, Nina, Miracle, Alex and Tobi looked shell-shocked, possibly because they thought she had been sent packing, and her entrance set the stage for awkward interactions.

Sharing the House with the biggest alliance of the season, plus Nina will not be easy. It’s no secret that Alex and Tobi are joined at the hip. On any given day, you will find them whispering in bed and laughing up a storm.

Tobi and Cee-C were the first romantic alliance of the season, but unfortunately when that relationship disintegrated, it imploded with such force, a friendship was totally out of the question. Despite many attempts to make peace, Tobi and Cee-C remain estranged.

Miracle and Nina on the other hand, are always wrapped up in each other, so any chance of third wheeling is out of the question. Even though the two lovebirds are friendly towards her, most of their free time is without a doubt spent with Alex and Tobi.

This leaves are to trudge along alone for the remaining days in the #bbnaija house but it should definitely be worth it if she walks away with the grand prize.

