BBNaija 2018 Day 79: Alex In Tears, As Tobi Comforts — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 79: Alex In Tears, As Tobi Comforts

The war between Cee-C and Alex in the #bbnaija house continues to rage like a wildfire and this time around, it was over untrue statements. On the night of day 77, a flood of tears raced down Alex’s cheeks as she shared how hurt she is at the comments Cee-C made during the Live Eviction Show.

On Sunday night, Cee-C told Ebuka that Alex throws herself at every man in the #bbnaija House. A flabbergasted Alex took exception to the comments and defended herself, insisting that Cee-C was only saying this because she is not comfortable with her and Tobi’s close friendship.

Cee-C denied Alex’s assertions and said she was speaking about “all of the men” and not just Tobi.

Alex and Cee-C have had several altercations this season of #bbnaija that has all but left the two at odds, most of the time. On day 77, Alex was adamant that she didn’t want Cee-C to take over the Head Of House position she was leaving vacant because she didn’t want fights, attitude and bad vibes.

Unfortunately, Cee-C took over anyway, courtesy of her having the least Head Of House victories under her belt, as stated in the final weeks brief.

It is pretty clear that the ladies need to sit down and iron things out but an objective Tobi didn’t seem to think so. Tobi encouraged Alex to let it all out, but in the same breath expressed how sad it is that the three women in the #bbnaija House are not as close as they all should be.

Through her tears, Alex looked to the future and revealed just how much she does not want to leave the #bbnaija House while still holding grudges.

The post #BBNaija 2018 Day 79: Alex In Tears, As Tobi Comforts appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

