BBNaija 2018 Day 82: The Bond Between Sleep And The Housemates — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Day 82: The Bond Between Sleep And The Housemates

The committee of sleep has been a recurrent feature of the #bbnaija show, and this is not just for biological human needs. Sleep has helped the #bbnaija housemates fill in the time, helped deflate tensions, nurture bonds and also reverberate messages out to the entire House.

If beds could talk, they would probably have a lot more to say about the #bbnaija Housemates they hosted throughout the season. The resting places of the Double Wahala cohort have witnessed perhaps much more than what the cameras captured.

Most importantly, as holders of pillow talks and confessions, they have contributed to measuring the degree to which relationships formed and dissolved.

As soon as pairing happened, some of the #bbnaija Housemates were drawn to co-sleeping arrangements. Dee-One and Vandora, Princess and Angel, or even Khloe and K.Brule were good examples of the co-sleeping arrangement before their eviction and Disqualification.

Regardless of the amount of pheromones in the #bbnaija House, it seems like some Housemates were unwilling or unlucky in sharing the sacredness of their sleep with anyone.

While some chemistry had started to form between Ifu Ennada and Bitto, both resolutely stayed in their respective single beds until their time came to an end. Ahneeka and Rico Swavey did also enjoy the comfort of rolling from one side to the other of their beds, unhindered. Yet until Khloe returned to the #bbnaija House to cuddle up to Rico, it is only Alex who had once co-slept with him.

For others, sleep has been an escape and a retreat into a safe bubble. Nina and Miracle or Bambam and Teddy A are good examples. Their sleep etiquette has remained constant, regardless of the events in the #bbnaija House.

Until Leo’s Eviction, Alex and him also formed a day and night partnership, that Alex extended to Tobi too. The same could be said about Anto and Lolu, whose bond grew much tighter after she was returned to the #bbnaija House.

It was indeed Cee-C herself who when Tobi became the first Head of House, had spontaneously volunteered to share the luxury bedroom suite with him and initiated their romance. With all this however, she ended up spending many more lonely nights, a combination of her acrimonious fallout with Tobi and latent general resentment towards her bickering.

