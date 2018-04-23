BBNaija 2018 Edition May Have Made Over N5.1billion – Aside Adverts, Sponsorships — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018 Edition May Have Made Over N5.1billion – Aside Adverts, Sponsorships

There are very strong indications that the recently-concluded third season of Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala”, may have made an estimated N5.1billion from viewers.

On Sunday night, Miracle emerged the winner of the BBNaija 2018 edition, after defeating other finalists – Tobi, Alex, Nina and Cee-c – to win the total prize of N45m and other juicy rewards.

Taking a look at how the BBNaija game works, viewers were asked to cast votes for their favourite housemates to keep them in the house as the housemate with the highest votes would win.

For the finale, the pilot got 38.18 percent of the votes, Cee-C had 28.04, Tobi secured 22.53 while Alex and Nina had 7.07 and 4.18 respectively.

How Africa Voted: Miracle – 38.18%

Cee-C – 28.04%

Tobi – 22.53%

Alex – 7.07%

Nina – 4.18% Thank you for watching BBNaija. Go onto our website to recap on all of the Double Wahala this season! Check it out here: https://t.co/e3ka4CoYwJ #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/DVJINw65ys — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 22, 2018

The cost of voting was fixed at N30.

During the closing ceremony last night, the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that Big Brother Naija recorded 170 million votes throughout the season, with over 30 million coming in the final week.

Mathematically, it shows that the reality show may have made a total of N5.1billion from viewers votes alone with 17.6 per cent of sum (N900 million) coming in the final week of the show.

This is just as Miracle went home with N45m comprising:

N25m in cash

A brand new SUV worth N12m

An all-expenses paid trip for two to an exotic destination valued at N4.7m

A complete home entertainment system and appliances worth N3.3m.

Comparing the gain to what the winner took home, there is no denying that the organisers of the show may have made a huge profit from proceeds of the show.

The Winner of #BBNaija Double Wahala is Miracle! Weldone to Team Miracle for taking your pilot to the end! Check out his time in the BBNaija House here: https://t.co/IN1P8Zioui pic.twitter.com/fN0YV0Wh8W — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 22, 2018

The N5.1 billion excludes proceeds from adverts and sponsorships from PayPorte, Heritage bank, MiniMee, Pepsi, Dano milk, among others.

The Multichoice Africa, the sponsor of the reality show, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Naspers Media and was founded in 1985. The company has operations in over 50 African countries and the Indian Ocean islands, with over 4 million subscribers.

It owns the DSTV, Govt, M-Net, and Supersport brands.

