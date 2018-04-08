BBNaija 2018: Evicted housemate, Rico Swavey reveals next plan — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Evicted housemate, Rico Swavey reveals next plan
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Rico Swavey has revealed his next line of action following his eviction from the reality television show. Rico said he would pursue a career in music and enhance his acting skill. Speaking after he was evicted from the ongoing reality show, Rico known for his cooking skills while on the […]
BBNaija 2018: Evicted housemate, Rico Swavey reveals next plan
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!