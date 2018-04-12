BBNaija 2018: Ex-BBA star, Uti Nwachukwu identifies real ‘Double Wahala’ housemate — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Ex-BBA star, Uti Nwachukwu identifies real ‘Double Wahala’ housemate
Winner of Big Brother Africa (BBA) All Stars edition, Uti Nwachukwu, has revealed that controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-c is the real ‘Double Wahala’. The Tv host said the drama Cee-c provides for the house is real, adding that he loves it. DAILY POST Recalls that former Big Brother Africa housemate, Pokello Nare, had […]
BBNaija 2018: Ex-BBA star, Uti Nwachukwu identifies real ‘Double Wahala’ housemate
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!