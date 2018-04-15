BBNaija 2018: Five housemates qualify for finals — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Five housemates qualify for finals
Big Brother Naija housemates, Alex, Tobi, Nina, Miracle and Cee-c have automatically qualified for the final stage of the 2018 edition of the reality show. This came to the fore after three housemates; Lolu, Anto, Khloe were evicted during the Sunday Live eviction show. Recall that the Head of House, Alex picked a chance card […]
