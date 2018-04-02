BBNaija 2018: Housemates nominated for eviction — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Housemates nominated for eviction

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates on Monday nominated two housemates to be up for eviction this week. The outcome means any of Tobi, Anto, Cee-C, Miracle, Lolu, Nina, Rico, Alex, could go on Sunday. Earlier today, Khloe won the Head of house challenge after luckily picking the ”Golden egg.” Here is how the housemates voted: […]

BBNaija 2018: Housemates nominated for eviction

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

