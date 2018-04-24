BBNaija 2018: How Cee-C’s bad character affected, disgraced her – Actress, Susan Peters — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: How Cee-C’s bad character affected, disgraced her – Actress, Susan Peters

Nollywood actress, Susan Peters has lambasted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C, over her attitude during the reality television show.

Peters said Cee-c’s alleged bad character got her disgraced to the point that those whom she felt she was better than went home with lots of prizes, while she failed to win anything despite coming second in the competition.

In an instagram post, the actress wrote:

”Food for thought, if you disagree just jejely don’t be toxic cos I will block you. Alex won something (550k close challenge, dano milk challenge) including her mother’s kitchen refurbished despite being called an animal and not her level.

“Nina won Head of House and also a trip to Russia for the World Cup and one Pepsi event in Dubai despite being called a dustbin with water in her brain.

“Tobi won 1m, won Heritage Bank package, Head of house and 2nd runner up even though he was insulted infinity.

“Ifunnada didn’t make it to the finals but won 2.5m, a vintage Pepsi branded fridge and a year supply of Pepsi and aquafina water.

“Leo didn’t make it to the finals but won 2.5m, a vintage Pepsi branded fridge and a year supply of Pepsi and aquafina water.

“This life NEVER look down on anyone because people’s grace differ.

“Cee-c won nothing, even the head of house didn’t last. She won nothing. Getting to the finals as the last woman standing without anything is nothing! She was disgrace. Well she won Adesua’s earrings so that’s something.

“People she said are not her level went home making their parents proud.

“Cee-C was disgraced, her bad character made her win nothing – Susan Peters.

“If you like take your bad character anywhere thinking the universe will clap for you. No one is perfect but every adult is responsible for their actions.

“I said it before andI repeat it again, Virginity will never get you an award as much as good character will give. Being a virgin is self discipline but having a good character will take you places.”

Source – Gistreel

The post #BBNaija 2018: How Cee-C’s bad character affected, disgraced her – Actress, Susan Peters appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

