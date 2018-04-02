BBNaija 2018: How Nigerians voted for housemates — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: How Nigerians voted for housemates
Following the eviction of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Bambam and Teddy A, details of how Nigerians voted have emerged. Nina had the highest percentage of voters while Bambam had the least vote Here is a breakdown of how viewers voted: Nina – 45.44% Cee-c – 24.38% Teddy A – 16.81% Bambam – 13.37%
