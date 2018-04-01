 BBNaija 2018: How other housemates reacted to Bambam’s eviction [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: How other housemates reacted to Bambam’s eviction [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2018 took a dramatic turn on Saturday when Bambam got evicted from the reality show. Bambam was evicted after Biggie invited Ebuka and Steve representing Deloitte, a company in charge of Big Brother Naija votes, to the house. Housemates, who were excited after the Saturday night cultural theme party, were depressed and […]

BBNaija 2018: How other housemates reacted to Bambam’s eviction [VIDEO]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.