BBNaija 2018: How other housemates reacted to Bambam’s eviction [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: How other housemates reacted to Bambam’s eviction [VIDEO]

Big Brother Naija 2018 took a dramatic turn on Saturday when Bambam got evicted from the reality show. Bambam was evicted after Biggie invited Ebuka and Steve representing Deloitte, a company in charge of Big Brother Naija votes, to the house. Housemates, who were excited after the Saturday night cultural theme party, were depressed and […]

BBNaija 2018: How other housemates reacted to Bambam’s eviction [VIDEO]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

