BBNaija 2018: I don’t think Cee-C and Tobi should be in a romantic relationship – Tboss — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: I don’t think Cee-C and Tobi should be in a romantic relationship – Tboss

Former Big Brother Naija finalist, T-Boss has spoken on the relationship between housemates in the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality television show, Tobi and Cee-c.

TBoss, 2017 second runner-up of BBNaija, speaking with NET said she does not think Tobi and Cee-c can have a romantic relationship. She, however, insisted that they can be friends. She offered to have a discussion with the duo.

“I will like to talk to Cee-C and probably to Tobi as well. I will like to have a one-on one with those two people.

“I really don’t think they should have a romantic relationship with themselves outside of the house. I think they should patch up and be friends”, Tboss said.

Speaking on emergence of Miracle as the winner of ‘Double Wahala’ Edition, TBoss added that she expected Miracle to emerge as the winner.

“I saw it coming, I wanted him to win. I wasn’t surprised when he won,” she added.

Source – NET

