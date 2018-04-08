 BBNaija 2018: I owe Ahneeka no apology – Noble Igwe — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: I owe Ahneeka no apology – Noble Igwe

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Chief Executive Officer of 360 Group, Noble Igwe has ruled out any form of apology to evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ahneeka over his comments about her. Ahneeka had earlier called out Noble Igwe to stay away from her life. This followed his comments about hygiene and pimples on her face. Reacting, Noble in […]

BBNaija 2018: I owe Ahneeka no apology – Noble Igwe

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.