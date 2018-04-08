BBNaija 2018: I owe Ahneeka no apology – Noble Igwe — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: I owe Ahneeka no apology – Noble Igwe
Chief Executive Officer of 360 Group, Noble Igwe has ruled out any form of apology to evicted Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Ahneeka over his comments about her. Ahneeka had earlier called out Noble Igwe to stay away from her life. This followed his comments about hygiene and pimples on her face. Reacting, Noble in […]
