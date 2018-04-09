BBNaija 2018: I was molested at age of 5 – Lolu — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: I was molested at age of 5 – Lolu

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Lolu has revealed that he was molested at the age of five by a housemaid hired by his mother. Lolu revealed this while speaking with Big Brother during his diary session on Monday. He said he had to deal with the shame and never told anyone about it untill he […]

BBNaija 2018: I was molested at age of 5 – Lolu

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

