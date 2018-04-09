 BBNaija 2018: Juliet Ibrahim reveals why Miracle should be evicted — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018: Juliet Ibrahim reveals why Miracle should be evicted

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, who is a fan of Big Brother Naija has called for the eviction of Miracle from the show. The actress in a series of tweets said Miracle is ”boring, fake and does not bring ‘Double Wahala” to the house, the reason he should be voted out. She noted that Cee-C was […]

BBNaija 2018: Juliet Ibrahim reveals why Miracle should be evicted

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.