BBNaija 2018: Khloe emerges Head of house — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Khloe emerges Head of house

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Khloe has emerged the Head of house. Khloe won the Head of house task for the second time after a game of chance. Big brother had instructed housemates to pick bunnies,eggs and unwrap it. He had said the housemate who finds the golden egg wins the Head of house task […]

BBNaija 2018: Khloe emerges Head of house

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

