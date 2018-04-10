BBNaija 2018: Khloe gives reasons why she should not be evicted — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Khloe gives reasons why she should not be evicted

#BBNaija 2018: Khloe gives reasons why she should not be evictedBig Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Khloe has revealed why she should not be evicted this week from the show.

Khloe speaking with Big Brother during her diary session on Monday evening said she deserved to stay in the house because she is real and loveable.

“I want my fans watching to save me because I’m real, lovable.

“I want them to save me to see how I plan to explore the opportunity given here.

“Even if you don’t love me, please save me for who I am,” Khloe said

Speaking on the emergence of Alex as the head of house, Khloe expressed joy.



According to her “I’m happy I and Alex settled our misunderstanding before she became head of house. Besides that, I am happy for her.”

The post #BBNaija 2018: Khloe gives reasons why she should not be evicted appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

