BBNaija 2018: Lolu evicted from Big Brother — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Lolu evicted from Big Brother
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Lolu has been evicted from the reality TV show. Lolu was evicted during the Sunday live eviction show. Recall that Lolu was nominated for eviction alongside Cee-c, Anto, Miracle, Khloe after Alex emerged as head of house. Alex picked a chance card on Monday which placed all housemates on eviction […]
