BBNaija 2018: Lolu suffers uncontrollable Erection while on bed with Anto (Video) — Nigeria Today

One of the contenders in the On-going Big Brother Naija show, Omololu Shomuyiwa, fondly called Lolu has reportedly suffered an uncontrollable boner in the house.

This was evident when one of the cameras in the house captured the moment as Lolu made to walk away from his bed owing to the uncomfortable situation as the well endowed housemate had his egg plant live on camera.

Some fans are showing him their support especially as Lolu who has been in the house for a period of three months is one of the housemates that has since maintained abstinence from sex.

Though Lolu once had a one minute kiss with Anto after she returned to the house, upset that he had led her on informing her of his girlfriend outside the house, Lolu has maintained being a gentle man.

This is not the first housemate to suffer this kind of ‘moment’ as similar incident took place with currently evicted housemate, Bitto who got his, while consoling female housemate, Nina

