BBNaija 2018: Miracle and I had sex several times – Nina finally admits [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Miracle and I had sex several times – Nina finally admits [VIDEO]

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has finally admitted she had sex with eventual winner, Miracle, several times during the reality show. Nina made these revelations in an interview with DelphinatorTV. “We had sex several times, yes. But it was just us being humans. Miracle and I had feelings for each other. We still have. […]

