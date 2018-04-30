 BBNaija 2018 : Miracle gets appointment from Imo State Govt — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018 : Miracle gets appointment from Imo State Govt

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle has been appointed as Imo State Education Ambassador. DAILY POST recalls that the Chief of Staff to Imo State Governor, Hon. Uche Nwosu, had through his official Twitter account, @Honuchenwosu announced that Miracle and Nina would be rewarded for making their state, Imo proud.  However, the pilot while disclosed […]

BBNaija 2018 : Miracle gets appointment from Imo State Govt

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.