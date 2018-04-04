BBNaija 2018: Miracle speaks on Khloe nominating him for eviction — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Miracle speaks on Khloe nominating him for eviction
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle has said he is not bothered about being nominated by his fellow housemates. Miracle who is up for eviction alongside five other housemates, said he was nominated because he ‘is not boring’. Speaking to Khloe who nominated him, Miracle said he was only bothered about being loved by viewers. […]
