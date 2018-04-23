BBNaija 2018 - Miracle Wins Big Brother Naija 2018!!! - Photos/Video — Nigeria Today

Ding Ding Ding.. Big Brother Nigeria 2018 termed ‘double wahala’ came to an end today and the star of the show is Miracle. The Big Brother Nigeria Housemate, Miracle has emerged the winner of the Big Brother 2018 show work N45m and an SUV car worth N12m as well as a luxury trip to abroad (for 2) worth close to N3m.

The grand finale was nothing short of grand and if you didn’t follow the show, at least do yourself a favour and watch today’s replay cuz it was grand. The world and renowned Tobi was evicted (this show that body building is not actually ‘way to go’), cuz well, checkout Miracle and come and write something about body building biko…lol

If you don’t already know, Miracle is a pilot by profession and has been a very easy going guy in the house and earlier on when the show started he went viral for having an affair with Nina. A very big congratulations to MIRACLE as the BBNaija Double Wahala Winner 2018.

The show really went down pretty awesome though my problem with BBNaija management is the resolve to be hosting the show in South Africa. Nevertheless, you can’t blame them cuz Nigeria is indeed a #shithole. You can quote me on that. No Security, No Water, No Electricity, Nothing to ride home about.

Anyway, Tobi was evicted first and he is the 2nd runner up while cee-c is the first runner up and needless to say, first and second runner ups have their own wonderful prizes but like it has always been, the winner takes it all and tonight, is all about Miracle who is now the winner of Big Brother Nigeria 2018 season 3 show.

Host of celebrities were glued on the tv to watch the outcome of this wonderful show and as expected, most of them reacted and shared their thoughts via Instagram page. Below is what E-money, Funke Akindele and Don Jazzy Said about the outcome of the Big Brother Nigeria show….