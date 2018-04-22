BBNaija 2018 : Mixed reactions trail Tobi’s eviction — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018 : Mixed reactions trail Tobi’s eviction

Mixed reaction have trailed the eviction of Big Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tobi Tobi was evicted in a tension-filled finale that had fans of the show canvassing vigorously for their preferred housemates. some viewers are of the opinion that Tobi could not have been evicted before Cee-c While some of them faulted the organizers […]

