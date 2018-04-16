BBNaija 2018: Nigerian celebrities speak on possible winner of N45 prize — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Nigerian celebrities speak on possible winner of N45 prize

As the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, tagged ‘Double Wahala’, comes to an end, Nigerian celebrities have predicted housemates they are rooting for to win the grand prize. One of the celebrities who is a fan of the reality show, Davido has come out boldly to support Tobi. He took to his Twitter page […]

BBNaija 2018: Nigerian celebrities speak on possible winner of N45 prize

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

