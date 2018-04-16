BBNaija 2018: Nigerian celebrities speak on possible winner of N45 prize — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Nigerian celebrities speak on possible winner of N45 prize
As the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show, tagged ‘Double Wahala’, comes to an end, Nigerian celebrities have predicted housemates they are rooting for to win the grand prize. One of the celebrities who is a fan of the reality show, Davido has come out boldly to support Tobi. He took to his Twitter page […]
BBNaija 2018: Nigerian celebrities speak on possible winner of N45 prize
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!