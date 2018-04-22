BBNaija 2018: Nigerians react as Miracle emerges winner — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Nigerians react as Miracle emerges winner
Nigerians have hailed Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle for emerging winner of the reality show. Miracle on Sunday won the grand prize of N45million, ahead of Tobi, Cee-c, Nina and Alex. While some viewers said Tobi should have won, others congratulated Miracle for living up to the ‘Double Wahala’ theme. Here are some comment […]
BBNaija 2018: Nigerians react as Miracle emerges winner
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!