BBNaija 2018: Nigerians react to BamBam’s shocking eviction on Saturday — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Nigerians react to BamBam’s shocking eviction on Saturday

Big Brother Naija housemate, BamBam, was evicted on Saturday night after the weekly party. His eviction came as a shock to viewers, who were expecting one of the contestants to leave on Sunday during the usual live show. It also left the housemates stunned and emotional. Many fans of the show have already taken to […]

