BBNaija 2018: Nina evicted from Big Brother — Nigeria Today

 BBNaija 2018: Nina evicted from Big Brother
BBNaija 2018: Nina evicted from Big Brother

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija 2018 Housemate, Nina has been evicted from the reality show. Nina was evicted during the Sunday Live show. Recall that Nina, while in the house was in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Miracle. The final winner would take home star prize of N25m with other juicy rewards today.

