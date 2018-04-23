BBNaija 2018: Nina speaks on relationship with Miracle and Collins — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Nina speaks on relationship with Miracle and Collins

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has spoken for the first time after she was voted out of the house by viewers on Sunday.

Nina, who made it to the grand finale alongside Tobi, Miracle, Cee-c and Alex was evicted after having the least vote.

On her relationship with Miracle, Nina said her romantic relationship with her strategic partner has not ended.

According to Nina, she will know what to do with her boyfriend, Collins when she gets to Nigeria.

”As I said earlier, my relationship with Miracle is not ending, I am still with him.

”I will know what to do with my boyfriend, Collins when I get to Nigeria.”

The post #BBNaija 2018: Nina speaks on relationship with Miracle and Collins appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

