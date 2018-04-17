BBNaija 2018: Speed Darlington hits Big Brother for using his song ‘BangDadaDang’ [VIDEO] — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Speed Darlington hits Big Brother for using his song ‘BangDadaDang’ [VIDEO]

Popular singer, Speed Darlington has blasted Big Brother Naija for playing his song without paying him. Speed Darlington took to the streets of New York to demand payment for his song ‘ Bangdadadang’ played by Dj Lambo during last Saturday night party. In a short video clip he shared via Instagram, he said he makes […]

