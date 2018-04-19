 BBNaija 2018: T-boss reacts to Cee-c’s insults on Tobi — Nigeria Today
BBNaija 2018: T-boss reacts to Cee-c’s insults on Tobi

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Entertainment

Former Big Brother Naija finalist, T-Boss has reacted to Cee-c’s hurling of insults on fellow housemate, Tobi, yesterday. Cee-c verbally attacked Tobi for about an hour which led to Biggie issuing her warning strike. Cee-c had accused Tobi of gossiping and talking behind her back with other housemates. She warned him to steer clear of […]

