BBNaija 2018: Tobi Bakre is the ‘Ultimate Head of House’ — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Tobi Bakre is the ‘Ultimate Head of House’

Tobi Bakre emerges Ultimate Head of House

Tobi Bakre has been head of house the longest time on the show.

Viewers have crowned Tobi as the Ultimate Head of House, he had the highest likes and thus emerged the Ultimate.

The housemate, who competed with him include Miracle, Nina, Alex, Khloe and BamBam.

A post on the show’s official Instagram handle @bigbronaija, revealed that Tobi got a total of 60, 704 votes, while Alex came second with 59, 466 votes.

Miracle occupied the third position with 26, 427 votes.

The competition began a week ago with the organisers uploading pictures of all past HOH on its Instagram platform with a request to viewers to choose the best in terms of leadership charisma.

Tobi has been HoH four times having won the title in the first and second weeks consecutively and winning twice as the show progressed.

The post #BBNaija 2018: Tobi Bakre is the ‘Ultimate Head of House’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

