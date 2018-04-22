BBNaija 2018: Tobi evicted from reality show — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Tobi evicted from reality show

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi, has been evicted from the reality television show. There were five housemates remaining in the Big Brother house at the last day. We had Tobi, Nina, Miracle, Cee-c and Alex in the Top five. Tobi was evicted among the five housemates after scoring the lowest votes from viewers. The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

