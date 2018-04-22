BBNaija 2018: Tobi reveals who should win N45m grand prize if he fails to win it — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija 2018: Tobi reveals who should win N45m grand prize if he fails to win it

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi, has revealed who he would like to emerge winner of the N45 million grand prize if he fails to come out victorious today.

The reality television show comes to end today, with five housemates completing the 90 days.

All the remaining 5 housemates, Nina, Alex, Tobi, Cee-c and Miracle all hope to win the prize, but there are some strong favorites like miracle, Tobi, Nina and even Cee-c judging by their large fan base and the votes of viewers from previous weeks.

Tobi had his last diary session with Biggie on Sunday afternoon ahead of the grand finale later in the evening.

Asked what his expectations are for the night, Tobi said, “I wish to be happy after all.

“I want to want win the cash to complete my happiness of lasting this long in the show.

“But if I don’t win it, I’ll like my guys, Miracle or Alex to win.”

Source – Gistreel

