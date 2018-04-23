BBNaija 2018: Tobi Speaks On Relationship With Cee-C, Alex After Show — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Tobi Speaks On Relationship With Cee-C, Alex After Show

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi has spoken about his relationship with Cee-C and Alex.

Speaking after his eviction, Tobi said he would be friends with Cee-c.

He said, “Outside the house me and Cee-C we will be friends again

“I have real feeling for Alex but that depends on her and Alex. ”

Both Tobi and Cee-c have endured a stormy relationship while on the show.

The post BBNaija 2018: Tobi Speaks On Relationship With Cee-C, Alex After Show appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

