BBNaija 2018: Why core Northern Muslim, Christians should participate – CAN — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Why core Northern Muslim, Christians should participate – CAN
The President of the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, David Daniel Karza, has spoken about the moral standard of the Big Brother Naija television reality show. Karza said the contents of the TV programme and videos that people especially the youths “watch on television must be very significant in moulding their […]
BBNaija 2018: Why core Northern Muslim, Christians should participate – CAN
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!