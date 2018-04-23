BBNaija 2018: Why I brought trouble to the house – Cee-c — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Why I brought trouble to the house – Cee-c

Controversial Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-c has revealed why she brought trouble to the reality show. The lawyer, who was at loggerheads with different housemates in the reality show, said she brought ‘Double Wahala’ to the show because she saw the theme as ‘trouble’. Speaking on Africa Magic Tv She said, ”Wahala, I think, […]

