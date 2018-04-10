BBNaija 2018: Why I can’t marry Cee-c even for N10m – Nollywood actor, Maduagwu — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Why I can’t marry Cee-c even for N10m – Nollywood actor, Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu, controversial Nollywood actor, has declared that he can’t marry Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Cee-C. Maduagwu said he can’t marry Cee-C even if he’s offered N10 million because her drama “is too gigantic for him to curb”. In a post via his Instagram, the actor said, “I can never MARRY cee-c even if […]
