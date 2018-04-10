BBNaija 2018: Why I love Cee-c – Tobi — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Why I love Cee-c – Tobi
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Tobi has revealed what he loves about Cee-C, his former strategic partner. Tobi said he loves Cee-c’s goals and personality. He spoke during a game by Biggie where housemates were expected to hug and tell each other what they loved about the other. Despite their regular quarrels, Tobi said his […]
BBNaija 2018: Why I love Cee-c – Tobi
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!