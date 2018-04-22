 BBNaija 2018 : Why Northerners don’t participate in reality show – Arewa youth leader, Shettima — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija 2018 : Why Northerners don’t participate in reality show – Arewa youth leader, Shettima

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, News | 0 comments

President of the Arewa Consultative Youth Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, has revealed why no northerner participates in Big Brother Naija reality show. Shettima said the contents of the TV programme were immoral and no core northerner will participate in the reality show because of their values and culture. Speaking with DAILY POST, Shettima said, “No […]

BBNaija 2018 : Why Northerners don’t participate in reality show – Arewa youth leader, Shettima

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.