BBNaija 2018: Why Tobi, Nina, Miracle, I should get to final – Alex — Nigeria Today

BBNaija 2018: Why Tobi, Nina, Miracle, I should get to final – Alex
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Alex has revealed why she, Tobi, Nina, Miracle and Anto should get to the final of the show. Speaking during her diary session with Biggie, on Sunday, Alex said the names listed above should get to the final because they have been “very real. ” Reacting to a question from […]
BBNaija 2018: Why Tobi, Nina, Miracle, I should get to final – Alex
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!