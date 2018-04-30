 #BBNaija 2018 Winner, Miracle, Finally Receives N45 Million Worth Of Prizes — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The winner of the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality television show, Miracle Igbokwe, has finally been presented with a cheque of 25 Million from the organizers of the programme and N45 million worth of prizes.

The presentation was held at the MultiChoice office in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Monday, April 30, and was followed by a press conference which had the housemates of the Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” season in attendance.

Now That Big Brother Naija Is Over

All the housemates also received free DSTV premium and one year free subscription.

Miracle emerged winner of the just concluded reality show tagged, “Double Wahala” after beating 19 other participants to the grand prize.

He won N1 million cash prize from Payporte Arena Games and N200,000 from the Final Wager.

He also won the Pepsi Refresh Your Mix, which fetched him N1 million and a trip to Dubai for the One Africa Music Fest, and a year’s supply of Pepsi and Aquafina.

The much-loved reality star also won N500,000 from the Close-Up task.

An estimate of Miracle’s winnings in cash prize, asset, and in paid vacations adds up to N67.7 million.

